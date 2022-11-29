iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,372 shares during the quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. 10,439,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.