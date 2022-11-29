iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the October 31st total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 396.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 746,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,550. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

