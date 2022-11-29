iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Holdings Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

