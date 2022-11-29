iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the October 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
IBTG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 80,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,346. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
