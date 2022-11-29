iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the October 31st total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBTG stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. 80,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,346. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.17.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,575,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 688,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

