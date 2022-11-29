iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.92. 18,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,094. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

