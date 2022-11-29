iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,929. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.04.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.