iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,391,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $664,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.6% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.65. 6,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,382. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $118.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $84.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

