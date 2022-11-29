iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $109.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,904. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.