iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Increased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,883 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wade G W & Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $71,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

