iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 148,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,156,478 shares.The stock last traded at $21.12 and had previously closed at $20.85.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 141.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,871 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,112.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 911,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 890,235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 57.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after buying an additional 666,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPB Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 641,451 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.