ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Update

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ISS A/S Price Performance

ISS A/S stock remained flat at $10.64 during trading hours on Monday. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ISSDY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ISS A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ISS A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

