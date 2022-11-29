ITEX Co. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
ITEX Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEX opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. ITEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.
ITEX Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITEX (ITEX)
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.