ITEX Co. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

ITEX Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEX opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. ITEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Get ITEX alerts:

ITEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.