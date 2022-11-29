JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the October 31st total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JE Cleantech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

Shares of JCSE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 550,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. JE Cleantech has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.