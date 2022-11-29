Jeffrey A. Graves Purchases 10,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,055.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,406. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

