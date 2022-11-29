Jet Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,457.64 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $40.59 million and $68,457.64 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010248 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00246372 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02765487 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,594.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.