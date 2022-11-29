JMP Securities Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $42.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

AMH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,063,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,944,000 after buying an additional 2,395,195 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after buying an additional 2,213,330 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

