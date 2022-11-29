JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Update

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the October 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $739,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 18.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,638,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.06 during trading on Tuesday. 11,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,086. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.