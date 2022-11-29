Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,173.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,198.33 ($26.30).

A number of research firms have issued reports on JMAT. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,350 ($28.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.10) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.32) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.80) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($478.84). In other news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,552.75). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.80) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($478.84). Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $377,047 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,155 ($25.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3,516.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,954.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,038.22. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,536 ($30.34).

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.