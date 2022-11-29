Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,173.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,198.33 ($26.30).

A number of research firms have issued reports on JMAT. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.32) to GBX 2,350 ($28.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($31.10) to GBX 2,150 ($25.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.32) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.80) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($478.84). In other news, insider Chris Mottershead bought 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,552.75). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.80) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($478.84). Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $377,047 over the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,155 ($25.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 3,516.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,954.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,038.22. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,650 ($19.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,536 ($30.34).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

