JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Up 7.2%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.50. 19,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 489,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

