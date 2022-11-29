JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target to $14.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCU. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of CCU stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.