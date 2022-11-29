JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Price Target to $14.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCU. StockNews.com started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 114.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 34.4% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 745,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 190,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 45.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 181,741 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,237,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,608 shares during the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

