JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.54 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.25, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

