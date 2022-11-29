JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 5,500 ($65.80) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,650 ($67.59) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($47.85) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($57.72) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,137.50 ($61.46).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of AHT opened at GBX 5,090 ($60.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2,044.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,511.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,223.45.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.