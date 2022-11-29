Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 48,657 shares.The stock last traded at $187.60 and had previously closed at $187.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Kadant Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Kadant by 8.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 19,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kadant by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Kadant by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

