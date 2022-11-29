Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kalera Public Limited (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the October 31st total of 938,400 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Kalera Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Kalera Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kalera Public by 19.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,373,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 224,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Kalera Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 38.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kalera Public from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kalera Public will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets.
