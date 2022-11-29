Keep Network Price Reaches $0.0873 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0873 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $75.17 million and approximately $353,422.58 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Keep Network has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,127.30 or 0.06844755 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00497050 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,979.25 or 0.30232941 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
