Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
KMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE KMB traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.31. 1,215,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,181. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.