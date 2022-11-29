Kingspan Group (KGSPY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS: KGSPY):

11/28/2022 – Kingspan Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/9/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €83.00 ($85.57) to €73.00 ($75.26).

11/8/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €68.00 ($70.10) to €66.00 ($68.04). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €90.00 ($92.78) to €83.00 ($85.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($68.04) to €64.00 ($65.98).

11/1/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($87.63) to €68.00 ($70.10).

10/13/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €57.00 ($58.76) to €48.00 ($49.48). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of KGSPY traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.18. 9,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733. Kingspan Group plc has a 52 week low of $42.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15.

Kingspan Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.1663 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.