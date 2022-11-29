KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 373.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KL Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 2,630.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KL Acquisition Price Performance

KL Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. KL Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

