Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Down 1.1%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.32. Approximately 37,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 166,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.38.

GUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of C$606.26 million and a PE ratio of -96.73.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

