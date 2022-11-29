KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $48.47 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $48.47 million and approximately $915,081.10 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,006.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00245357 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09492685 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $697,610.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.