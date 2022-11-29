KOK Hits One Day Trading Volume of $657,076.03 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. KOK has a total market cap of $47.53 million and approximately $657,076.03 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,374.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010557 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00241198 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09492685 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $697,610.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.