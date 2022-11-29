Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $59.35 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003746 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $59.35 million and approximately $77,108.70 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.03 or 0.07423786 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.00494345 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,941.47 or 0.30068429 BTC.

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 96,637,499 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.60958779 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $81,369.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.