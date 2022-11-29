Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $443.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

