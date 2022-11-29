LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC) Short Interest Up 1,983.3% in November

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 1,983.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Medtech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,739,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 431,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 256,158 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,885,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ LVAC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. LAVA Medtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

