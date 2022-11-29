Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.04

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 560 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGAC. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,995,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $14,700,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,160,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 807,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 923,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 754,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

