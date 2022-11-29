LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

LCNB has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of LCNB

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LCNB by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.