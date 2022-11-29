Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:LBUY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 53,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,505. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

