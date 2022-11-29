Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Update

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:LBUY traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 53,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,505. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.