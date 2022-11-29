LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQTGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE LIQT opened at $0.39 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

