LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Down 96.1% in November

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LIXIL Price Performance
JSGRY traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. 30,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. LIXIL has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $54.91.
About LIXIL
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LIXIL (JSGRY)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.