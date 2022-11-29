LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Down 96.1% in November

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.1% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LIXIL Price Performance

JSGRY traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. 30,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. LIXIL has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $54.91.

Get LIXIL alerts:

About LIXIL

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.