Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0297

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $47.38 million and $868,593.43 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

