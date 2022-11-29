Locus Chain Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $47.79 million and $796,097.56 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

