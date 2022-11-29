LPL Financial LLC Has $54.84 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.41% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $54,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMMO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

