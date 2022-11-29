LPL Financial LLC Has $56.49 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $56,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 101.8% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 37,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,589,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,236,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

