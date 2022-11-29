LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $64,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $299,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.00.

