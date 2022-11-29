LPL Financial LLC Purchases 45,416 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $52,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.98.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

