LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.14% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $62,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 199,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $73.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.