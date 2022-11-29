Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 24.71.

Lucid Group stock traded down 0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 676,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,316,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 16.18. Lucid Group has a one year low of 9.83 and a one year high of 56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

