Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $1.70.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LU. CLSA raised Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.29.

NYSE LU opened at $1.41 on Friday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 37.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 288,750 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,263,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,171,000 after acquiring an additional 268,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

