LUKSO Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.49 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. LUKSO has a market cap of $82.49 million and $1.10 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for about $5.52 or 0.00033507 BTC on exchanges.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
