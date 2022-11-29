Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Argus from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.90.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Down 3.9 %

LYFT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Lyft by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,344 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.